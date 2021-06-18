BREAKING: scores of kidnapped FGC students escape in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu – Birnin Kebbi

Barely twenty-four hours after about 80 students were forcefully taken by armed bandits at Birnin Yauri Federal Government College, some students have managed to escape on Friday.

According to a reliable source who resides in Yauri confirmed to our correspondent, that some security agencies had launched an aerial bombardment in the forest where the kidnappers are hiding, the source added that he saw at least 80 dead bodies of the bandits.

He stated that, contrary to reports that, they were rescued, they took advantage of the bombardment and escaped as he could not give the exact number of the escapees he said a handful of them had escaped.

The press secretary to Yauri Emirate, Mallam Ibrahim, said the governor of Kebbi State Senator Atiku is already in Yauri to assess the level of damage in the school “yes, we heard some students had escaped but we are not sure but we will wait for the governor when he comes to the palace he said.

When contacted on the matter, the police public relations officer Dsp Nafiu Abubakar said he is not aware but will find out and get back to us.

