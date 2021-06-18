By Adeola Badru

Pandemonium again broke out in Ibadan at the Opoyiosa area, as members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, allegedly clashed with a rival gang (name of the rival group yet to be ascertained) which resulted in the death of two persons.

According to an eyewitness account, the clash started on Thursday night when youths from Inalende area of Ibadan, allegedly killed two people in Oopo with the support of the youths from Abebi.

The corpses of the two dead persons were found along Mokola hill, in Ibadan.

Many unconfirmed reports have it that no fewer than eleven persons were killed, but the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said the police could not actually ascertain the number of casualties recorded as of the time of filing this report, adding that: “The story is true. Investigations are ongoing to establish the number of casualties and circumstances that led to the incident.

“Additional operatives have been deployed to the scene to maintain law and order. You would be updated in due course, please.”

