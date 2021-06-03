

—Says we won’t be fooled over Buhari’s deleted tweet

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government on Wednesday reacted to the deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets on Wednesday by Twitter, saying that Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is “very very suspect.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this while fielding questions from the State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the First Lady’s Conference Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari after receiving briefing on Tuesday from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on the destruction of the commission’s facilities across the country, had in his reaction referenced the civil war and threatened to deal with the trouble makers.

The President had in series of tweet on Tuesday via his verified Twitter handle @mbuhari tweeted: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Following several complaints, Twitter deleted the tweet, stating: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules”.

In his reaction, the Nigeria”s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, accused Twitter of double standard, wondering why the social media giant has conveniently ignored alleged inciting tweets by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his cohorts.

He accused Twitter of displaying the same biases it did during the ENDSARS protest where government and private properties were destucted, looted and set on fire describing it human rights,while it finds Buhari’s tweet offensive.

He said Twitter’s role is suspect and Nigeria will not be fooled.

Details later…