By Lawani Mikairu

A United Nigeria Airline aircraft on a flight number U50515 from Port Harcourt to Abuja airport yesterday made air return to Port Harcourt on almost getting to Abuja after running into turbulence at Abuja.

Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, Head, Corporate Communications, United Nigeria Airline, in a statement yesterday said : ” A United Nigeria flight number U50515 from PHC to ABV departed PHC with clear and good weather forecast.”

“However on approaching Abuja experienced moderate turbulence which necessitated diverting back to Port Harcourt as weather conditions were below our operating requirements.

The crew took the required and correct decision to return to PHC.”

” Hence, at no time was the flight or aircraft in any danger whatsoever. Our experienced crew acted with utmost professionalism which the passengers highly and profusely commended and complimented”.

” They praised United Nigeria for its high standards as well as professionalism. We however understand that passengers react to weather turbulence in different ways, but it would help to verify facts before going the social media route”.

” At United Nigeria, we take safety seriously and as our number one priority and we reassure you that our crew exercise utmost care in all situations”.

” We are in the rainy season and flight disruptions and turbulence will be experienced which regular travelers are well aware of,” he said.

