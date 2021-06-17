President Buhari alighting from the Presidential jet at the Maiduguri Air Force Base.

By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Air Force Base, Maiduguri, Borno State, in the company of prominent government officials.

President Buhari landed at about 10:05a.m., amid tight security.

He was received by the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, national/state assembly members and is currently exchanging pleasantries with top government functionaries.

Thereafter, he would inspect a Guard of Honour, before proceeding to commission some projects as well as appraise the security situation at the Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai, Mamalari Cantonment.

Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor-led service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police to Maiduguri yesterday (Read it HERE) ahead of the President’s visit

President Buhari exchanging pleasantries with the Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan(middle).

President Muhammadu Buhari(left); Governor Babagana Zulum(3rd right) and other officials at the Maiduguri Air Force Base.

