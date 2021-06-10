By Idowu Bankole

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has warned the Nigerian youths to behave themselves and ensure the nation is secured if they want jobs in the country.

Buhari noted that no investor can invest in an unsecured environment, a situation he quite agreed is currently bedeviling the Nation at the moment.

President Buhari, in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday morning, bemoaned the spate of violence in the country blaming the Endsars protesters for the lack of investments and jobs.

He said, ”I told them to tell the youths if they want jobs they should behave themselves, make Nigeria secure so that people can come and invest. Nigeria is resourceful everybody knows that God has really endowed us.”

President Buhari lamenting the Endsars protests which were hijacked by hoodlums to perpetrate violence, said, “About 200 buses bought by the former governor of Lagos were burnt by restive youths. Who would go and invest in such an environment? Nobody it is just common sense.

He warned the youths to be of good conducts if they must get jobs in the country as a peaceful nation would attract investors in the country.

“Youths should behave themselves make Nigeria secure and they will get jobs because Nobody can invest in an unsecured environment,” he said.

