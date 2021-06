.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Wednesday, has dissolved the State Executive Council, leaving only four Special Advisers.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, the dissolution of the cabinet is with immediate effect.

“The governor has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees that include, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and all Special Advisers.

“However, Advisers on Security, National and State Assembly Liaison, Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity are retained.

“All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (CoS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government properties,” the statement reads.

Mukhtar conveyed the governor’s appreciation to the affected political appointees for their meritorious service.