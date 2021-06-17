By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

A mass of heavily armed bandits Thursday struck in Birnin Yauri under the Yauri local government area of kebbi state.

According our source who spoke vie telephone said an undisclosed number girls have been abducted ,the bandits who were too many engaged the mobile police in a gun battle who mobilesed to repel the attack but were overpowered by the bandits,he explained that , shortly after the gun duel the bandits broke into the school which is federal government college Birnin Yauri where they took their time to select girls and made away with them to an undisclose location,he added that no one was killed during the hours of hitchfree operation by the armed bandits but a police officer was shot during the exchange of fire.

However, scores of bandits in a recent series of attacks on innocent civilians sacked koliyo a Yauri suburb where they also carted away from a huge number of cows and other valuables, the unchallenged attacked forced residents of the village to flee living a ghost town behind, according to an elderly woman who ran to Birnin Kebbi said the bandits targeted women and farmers forcing them to desert their farms for the safety of their lives.

She added that,the now ghost village lost large sum of money in valaulables.

As at the time of filling this report Dsp Nafiu Abubakar the Kebbi state police command image maker ignored three calls made to his number .

