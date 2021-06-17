12 killed, five others injured as gunmen storm three villages in Plateau

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

A mass of heavily armed bandits Thursday struck in Birnin Yauri under the Yauri local government area of kebbi state.

According our source who spoke vie  telephone  said an undisclosed  number girls have been abducted ,the bandits who were too many engaged  the  mobile police in a gun battle  who mobilesed to repel the  attack but were overpowered by the bandits,he  explained that , shortly  after the gun duel the bandits broke into the  school which is federal government  college  Birnin Yauri where they took their time  to select girls and made away with them to an undisclose location,he added that no one was killed during the hours of hitchfree operation  by the armed bandits  but a police officer was  shot during the  exchange of fire.

However, scores of bandits in a recent series of attacks on innocent civilians sacked koliyo a Yauri suburb where they also carted away from a huge number of cows and other valuables, the unchallenged attacked forced residents of the village to flee living a ghost town behind, according to an elderly woman who ran to Birnin Kebbi said the bandits targeted women and farmers forcing them to desert their farms for the safety of their lives.

She  added that,the  now ghost village  lost large  sum of money in valaulables.

As at the time of filling  this  report Dsp Nafiu Abubakar the  Kebbi state police command image maker ignored  three calls made to his number .

