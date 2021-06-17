BREAKING: APC Affirms Buhari's aide suspension, says his action capable of creating chaos in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano Municipal Local government, has affirmed the suspension of the former President Muhammadu Buhari Media Aide, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada from the party for one year on the allegations of creating chaos and turmoil in the State.

In a statement signed and issued to newsmen by the chairman of the APC in Kano Municipal local government, Alhaji Sani Abubakar Maifata, and his Secretary Kamilu Saidu Bala on Thursday, the suspension was confirmed.

“We hereby affirm the suspension of Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada as earlier stated by the Sharada ward for 12 months for his open attacks and castigation of Governor Ganduje and other Party Stalwarts.

“Sequel to the petition received from APC supporters from Sharada ward, we formed a seven-man Disciplinary Committee and gave them seven days to present their report on the subject matter and take a final decision.

“After going through their reports and evidence attached to the suspension latter by the ward executives, the Committee confirmed that Ibrahim Sharada has been found guilty of all the charges against him for the assassination of character against His Excellency Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and other respective party executives at the Ward, Local and State levels,” the statement said.

The chairman in response to questions from newsmen shed more light on the party decision as regards the suspension.

“The assertions against Ibrahim Sharada may instigate chaos and Turmoil in the State which may disrupt the positive missions of Governor Ganduje.

“They may also derogate the dignity and integrity of the party Executives to in addition to party loss of supporters at the grassroots level.

“We are hereby affirming the suspension of Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada for the period of 12 months upon which he will not interfere in all the affairs of the party activities at all levels.”

