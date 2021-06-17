UK PM Johnson, on the mend after COVID-19, faces lockdown conundrum
British PM, Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that it does not look like the Coronavirus (COVID-19) originated from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, local media reported.

“At the moment the advice we’ve had is that it doesn’t look like this particular disease of a zoonotic origin came from a lab,” Johnson said Sunday in his closing news conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Britain’s southwestern resort of Carbis Bay, a seaside resort and village in Cornwall.

“I do think there’s a problem with zoonotic diseases and this is clearly something we need to focus on,” he said.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain’s “best information” remained that COVID-19 “jumped” from animals to humans.

READ ALSO: Kremlin rules out mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Russia

Leaders from Britain, the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy, plus the European Union, wrapped up on Sunday their first in-person summit in almost two years.

Britain also invited Australia, India, South Korea, and South Africa as guest countries to this year’s meeting.

Xinhua

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.