British PM, Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that it does not look like the Coronavirus (COVID-19) originated from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, local media reported.

“At the moment the advice we’ve had is that it doesn’t look like this particular disease of a zoonotic origin came from a lab,” Johnson said Sunday in his closing news conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Britain’s southwestern resort of Carbis Bay, a seaside resort and village in Cornwall.

“I do think there’s a problem with zoonotic diseases and this is clearly something we need to focus on,” he said.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain’s “best information” remained that COVID-19 “jumped” from animals to humans.

Leaders from Britain, the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, and Italy, plus the European Union, wrapped up on Sunday their first in-person summit in almost two years.

Britain also invited Australia, India, South Korea, and South Africa as guest countries to this year’s meeting.

Xinhua

Vanguard News Nigeria