By Gabriel Olawale

Black Purist ECOWAS has been awarded the contract to deliver external development communications writing support to Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Nigeria.

The contract, which runs from May this year to November next year, recognises Black Purist ECOWAS as an implementing partner to the GIZ project called, “Support to the ECOWAS Commission on Organisational Development”.

As part of the contract, Black Purist ECOWAS will create contents on the activities of the Institutional Support to ECOWAS (ISE) component, the new ECOWAS vision 2050, and the achievements of ECOWAS vision 2020.

Other areas of support will include the creation and optimisation of contents relevant to GIZ’s programmatic areas which include migration, economic development, skills acquisition and job creation, renewable energy, and agricultural value chain amongst others.

Meanwhile, GIZ is a German International agency, which flagged off activities in Nigeria in 2008. It is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU).

The German Agency partners with the Federal Government of Nigeria on various programmes such as the National Energy Support Program (NESP), skills acquisition for potential migrants and returnee migrants, and curbing irregular migration.

GIZ is also a key implementing partner of the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) project, which is geared towards optimising regional capacities for effective response in the fields of mediation, peace support operations and security sector reforms.

Reacting to its contract award, the Regional Managing Editor Black Purist ECOWAS, Mitterand Okorie, highlighted that their mission has always been to attract and work with top tier corporate brands, development cooperations, and NGOs within Nigeria and across Africa.

According to Okorie, providing development content writing support to GIZ in Nigeria speaks volumes of their ambition as an organisation. “We consider it an excellent opportunity to meet the needs of agencies operating at the highest levels of the international development sector.”

Black Purist ECOWAS, which went through a period of restructuring earlier this year, has in the past worked with corporate organisations like Canon Middle East LLZ and the EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Speaking also, the Founder, Black Purist ECOWAS, Ms. Chidiadi Madumere, described the firm as a development communications management consultancy with a strategic focus on international development cooperations in Africa.

She further emphasised, “Recently, we added to our ranks some seasoned expert consultants with vast experience in strategy, development communications and visibility, content writing, research, trilingual translation and journalism,”

For Madamere, they have the skills and prerequisite experience to successfully deliver on their contract.

Part of their goal, she stressed, is to build a wider portfolio and manage more donor-funded development communications projects across Africa.