By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said on Sunday night that troops engaged in search and rescue efforts to free students of FGC Yawuri, kidnapped by Bandits in Kebbi state have rescued another teacher and three of the abducted students from the bandits.

During an encounter to rescue the four hostages, one armed bandit was neutralized while nine motorcycles belonging to the bandits were captured.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig General Onyema Nwachukwu made this known in a statement noting that more troops have been deployed to secure the forest area and prevent the bandits from escaping.

He said, “Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the auspices of Operation Hadarin Daji supported by Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the FGC Birnin Yawuri.

“One teacher and three students were rescued on Saturday at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

“The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

“Additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.

‘Recall that two teachers and five students were earlier on Friday 18 June 2021 rescued by the gallant troops in a coordinated fire fight with the kidnappers.”

