Prominent entertainment lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, most notably known for being responsible for the legal services of pop-star, Davido has, yet again, closed another deal for the self-proclaimed ‘OBO’.

This time around, the deal was one worth millions of dollars with premium cognac producers Martell Nigeria.

The signing of paperwork for the deal which took place at BFA & Co Legal’s office had in attendance members from the management of Martell, and the Principal Partner of BFA & Co Legal, Bobo F. Ajudua alongside other associates.

A statement by BFA & Co Legal described the sealing of the deal as another milestone in the Nigerian entertainment industry, as it was the biggest deal yet any musician in the industry has landed.

Bobo said, “We at BFA & Co Legal are pleased to have negotiated and closed the deal with Martel Brand for our client Mr. David Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

“David is a success story and like we know, everyone likes to associate with success and we are proud that we have been able to finalize this process and both parties are happy.

“This deal raises the bar on the goodwill and value attached to endorsements by talents across the entertainment industry.”

BFA & Co Legal only recently, also closed a deal for Davido with renowned bookmaker, 1xBet.

Vanguard News Nigeria