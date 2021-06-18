Third left, Titilayo Medunoye flanked by guests at the launch of Babyroo App in Lagos recently.

By Josephine Agbonkhese & Elizabeth Osayande

For mothers, especially career ones who still engaged in breastfeeding, and placed their little ones in charge of a caregiver, solution to such questions of has he or she eaten?; is the baby sleeping?; have you given the drugs to the baby?; “when did the baby start stooling?; how many times has she vomited?; amongst others seem to be answered with the launch of Babyroo application.

According Nigeria foremost certified lactation consultant, and the founder, Babyroo App, Mrs Titilayo Medonuye, the launch of Application aim to help mothers especially those with the breastfeeding challenge monitor their children welfare and wellbeing anywhere in the world.

Her words: “I decided to create an app for mothers, when I started thinking of how I can help more people with breast-feeding their babies. Due to large numbers of call I get from mothers with breastfeeding challenge, and owing to the fact that I can’t talk to everyone at the same time. But one thing technology does is to make it easier you for you to be able to serve people, so we decided to create an App to give lactation consultation to people without always being on phone or meeting them face-to-face.

” While creating the App, we realized that there are other things we can do through the app.

“The original intent of developing the App was for breastfeeding, we also realized that lots of times as a parent when you leave your baby at home with a Nanny, you keep calling to know about the well-being of your child? So we said, let us include all information about breastfeeding; about important updates of the child and also keeping tab on general wellbeing of the baby. And in addition, have an App where parents will have this information on their fingertips on issues regarding breastfeeding , and others.

“We also looked at it from a doctor’s perspective. For instance, the doctor may ask you: has the baby being pooing for long?; when last did she poo?; among others. On the App, so when,,, parents take can keep updates on the health status of their children and the Doctor can be at the office seeing the development.” Medunoye reiterated.

In the same vein, the launch of the App coincided with the five years of Milky Express, a nutrient that boost the flow of breast milk for women with lactation challenges.

Speaking exclusively with Vanguard newspaper earlier, Medunoye explained thus: “I had a difficult pregnancy and was, therefore, looking forward to having my baby and enjoying some sort of stability. But after she was born, it only became more difficult; I had a very difficult time breastfeeding and even experienced a lot of pain while I breastfed. I suffered this for three months and was really depressed. I had my daughter in the US and eventually had the opportunity of meeting an IBCLC. Prior to that time, I didn’t know the career existed. I started to use some lactation products and brought some with me to Nigeria.

“After arriving Nigeria, I realised I could no longer access these products except I order and have them shipped to Nigeria as there was no one making them in Nigeria. I eventually decided to try my hands on making these products and was surprised that my first trial turned out very effective. My friends eventually started asking for the product when they saw the results, that were when I realised there were many other women in need of such products. I however got a lot of discouragements from some people who felt the Nigerian market was not ready for the products, but I forged ahead. Today, we have served over 3,000 mothers in Nigeria, across Africa, and even in the US and UK.” The Obama Leadership Foundation Fellow stated.

On the success and challenges so far, the CEO, Milky Express said the joy of helping women overcome the challenges of breastfeeding was her and her team’s driving force.

“In the last five years, it has been amazing. Doing business in Nigeria is not easy but we keep pushing because we have a goal and we understand what it means to be a mother.

“So, the more women we can support, not only to be able to raise their children but to have peace of mind and be able to focus on their work, and other things, keep us moving.” she said.

On the challenges so far, Medunoye noted that: Power failure is a challenge; getting a location for manufacturing has been a problem. Even getting the National Agency for Food and Drug and Administration Control, NAFDAC approval has also been an issue.

“However, we just have to keep pushing. A lot of myths on breastfeeding is an issue. We had to break them down. For instance, saying if you do not breastfeed your child in a day is an issue; we had to break those ideologies first before we can start teaching them on the best way to breastfeed.”

She however encouraged nursing mothers with these words: “My advice to breast-feeding mothers is that you are doing the best and give yourself a pat.”