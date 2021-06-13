The deputy director of JTECHTRADE investment company, Honvu John Nunayon , has advised Nigerians to be wary of Internet fraudsters.

Nunayon, in a statement on Sunday, said it was unfortunate that a lot of unsuspecting Nigerians have been defrauded on social media.

He said, “It is no longer news that a great number of unsuspecting shoppers get defrauded or scammed on daily basis by imposters. This is indeed saddening and can be very traumatising for one to lose a huge sum of money.

“First, when you go online, especially on the social media space searching for companies rendering certain online services, always ensure you check if they have a genuine website, visit the site and click on the social media handles directly on the website to navigate to their official social media pages.

“Secondly, when you see such company’s social media handles, always do the needful by searching further for more accounts with the same names, check for the page with the highest number of followers. Go through the visitors comments under their posts, ensure you read their reviews thoroughly.

The expert lamented that the firm had been a victim of serial imposters, fraudsters and scammers posing online to swindle people, hence, the need to enlighten Nigerians on the red flag, common signs and ways to avert being defrauded.

“Always remember the red flags, these impostors do very aggressive marketing like sliding into your inbox to tell you about their services.

“One key way to also avoid being scammed is to request for the company’s account when it is time to make payment. Company’s don’t give out individual accounts for such transactions and it is easier to track and recover funds when they go through company accounts,” he added