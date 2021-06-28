By Benjamin Njoku

The Grammy award-winning Afro-fusion pioneer, Burna Boy, has added yet another international award to his repertoire by winning Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards which held Sunday night.

With this win, the African Giant becomes the first African artiste to bag three BET nominations and wins consecutively, having won the BET Award in 2019, 2020 and now in 2021.

The BET Awards, an American awards show, was established to celebrate African- Americans in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment over the past year and this past year has been phenomenal for the talented singer.

Nominated alongside Nigeria’s Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Emicida from Brazil, Headie One and Young T & Bugsey from the UK and Youssoupha from France, Burna Boy, emerged winner, proving once again why he’s one of the biggest and most successful African artistes.

Receiving his award, Burna Boy said: “I made it this time to collect my award myself, so…thank you everyone, thank you to my mom, the most beautiful woman on earth, who normally would be making this speech for me because normally I don’t like talking on the mic if I’m not singing. Thank you everyone and everything”.

With the success of his groundbreaking fifth studio album Twice As Tall, earning more than 5 million worldwide streams within its first hour of release; fueled by such singles as “Wonderful,” “Monsters You Made (Feat. Chris Martin), “Real Life (Feat. Stormzy),” and “23,” Twice As Tall, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “US World Albums” chart while receiving unprecedented worldwide critical acclaim.

Among its countless accolades, TWICE AS TALL received the 2021 Grammy Award for “Best Global Music Album,” having already made history as the first time a Nigerian artiste received back-to-back nominations in the category following 2019’s Grammy Award-nominated African Giant.