By Peter Duru

The Benue state Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, Saturday disclosed that the command arrested 195 suspects and recovered 6,922kg of cannabis as well as 368.4kg psychotropic substances.

She explained that of the number of arrests 168 were male while 27 were female stressing that the command also recorded a total of 22 convictions though 100 cases were still pending at the Makurdi Federal High Court.

The Commander who made this known in Makurdi during the command’s commemoration of the 2021 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking with the theme, ‘Share Facts on Drugs: Save Lives’, disclosed that the command had also counselled and rehabilitated 56 clients all in the last one year.

Mrs. Ezeonye said the year’s theme “underscores the importance of factual information in the overall thrust against controlled substance. Facts are the vital cogs of evidence-based prevention, treatment and care interventions and other pertinent strategies that shape the global poise to the illicit drug phenomenon.

“The intensification of efforts against the menace of illicit drugs reminds us all of the imperative to play our traditional roles as parents or community leaders or religious leaders to ensure healthy living and a safer community in a balanced environment. The theme for this year specifically called on us to pay attention, learn more, share correct information on illicit drugs and take appropriate actions to ensure a safer society.

“Today, it is a glaring fact that Nigerian youths are involved in drug abuse. Over the years, an undesirable subculture had flourished whereby adolescents and young adults wantonly indulged in the abuse of illicit substances.”

According to her, “the drug problem has a public health dimension that recognizes the need for treatment, rehabilitation and general care for People Who Use Drugs (PWUD). While Nigeria presently has a shortage of treatment centres for people with drug use disorder, the Federal Government is making efforts at ensuring that drug rehabilitation centres are available across the six geopolitical zones. This will enhance access to treatment and reintegration of treated drug users into their families and societies.”

She noted that the enormity of the danger of drug abuse calls for an urgent need to nip the problem in the bud saying that the command had redoubled its efforts in the last five months after keying into the ‘Offensive Action’ agenda of the agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Buba Maria (retd.)

The event which was graced by dignitaries and students from various schools in the state also had a paper on the dangers of drugs presented by the Director, Pharmaceutical Services, State Ministry of Health, Regina Chichi-Agir represented by Mrs. Sewese Batur-Gbenda while participants were allowed a view of the substances/drugs usually abused.