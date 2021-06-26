The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has charged members of the public to be wary of adulterated petroleum products circulated by vandals in the country.

Mr Hammed Abodunrin, State Commandant of the NSCDC, made the call while parading five suspects arrested for dealing in illegal petroleum products on Friday in Akure.

“I just want to tell members of the public that they should be wary of whatever products they are using, so that it wouldn’t cause problems for us.

“Throughout the entire country, we have been having incidents of fire disasters and this could be the kind of product that is causing it.

“Again, the adulterated petroleum products could cause a lot of damage to our engine, be it vehicles, generators or any mechanical equipment that is using such products.

“Meanwhile, we have reiterated our commitment to ensure that vandals are not allowed to operate here.

“Our anti-vandal unit of the NSCDC is working day and night to ensure that those people that are tampering with our commonwealth are always apprehended.

“In the last few months, many suspected vandals have been arrested and we will keep arresting them and ensure that the state is free from vandalism,” he said, indicating that the five suspects would be charged to court as soon the investigation is concluded.

The NSCDC Commandant said that the arrests were made at different places following a tip-off, during routine patrol by Anti-vandal Unit of the State Command.

He said that two suspects were arrested along Ore-Benin Road and the other three at Ore tollgate area.

According to him, information gathered from our preliminary investigation suffices that the waybill they presented is suspected to be fake and will undergo proper authentication.

Abodunrin explained that the suspects, however, could not produce any document authorising their dealings in petroleum products, as the samples sighted at the point of arrest was different from the contents in the truck.

Vanguard News Nigeria