By Esther Onyegbula

The Commandant , Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC Air Vice Marshal Adamu Idris has urged retiring personnel to be good ambassadors of the country as they prepare to bow out .

He gave the admonition during an Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service held at the centre in Oshodi, Lagos , yesterday, as part of event to commemorate their graduation for the six months skill acquisition at the centre.

The Commandant who was represented by the Director of Logistics, Commodore Ignatius Iliya, urged the retiring personnel to be loyal to the institution and the country by bringing their experiences to bare for the advantage of their fatherland.

He said: “ The Commandant is quite happy that we have started this training about six months ago and we have the opportunity of joining the graduands to appreciate God in this interdenominational church service, as part of the graduation ceremony.

“The Commandant has admonished those that are leaving very soon and wishes them the very best in their endeavors after they depart from service on Friday. He also wants them to bring to bear those skills: be they practical, theoretical and all they have been taught ,whenever they leave the force,” he said.

He advised members of the public to accept the retiring personnel as they reintegrate into the society, having been away in the course of their service in the Armed Forces.

He explained that with such collaboration, the retiring men would assist in providing information that would foster peace and security in the country.

On his part, the Director of Coordination, Commodore Adesoji Babalola, disclosed that 344 trainees comprising those from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Airforce were taken through 41 skills within the last six months.

The training according to him, would go a long way to creating a means of survival for them after retirement.

In his sermon , the Chaplain, NAFRC Protestant Church, Flying Officer, Reverend John Moses, charged the retiring personnel to be truthful and avoid being used to bridge peace and unity of the country, admonishing that smoking and engaging in money doubling should be avoided.

Vanguard News Nigeria