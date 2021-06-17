By Fortune Eromosele



Worried by the uprise of Nigerians about the security situation in the country, the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has urged citizens to be civil and law abiding.



This was contained in a statement signed by the President of NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu, where he stated that the best form of government remains the democratic system which he said is the principle of popular sovereignty and holds that government can be legitimated only by the will of those whom it governs.



The statement reads in part: “Essentially, the task of any society is to reconstruct and revitalize itself, build its own capabilities and educate, organize and mobilize the citizens with the view to ensuring that democratic space is expanded; democratic culture is deepened, and democracy itself is consolidated and made to become sustainable and irreversible.

“Nourished by the milk of liberal constitutionalism and political imperative, indeed the comfort of human rights, a vibrant democratic structure enhanced by popular sovereignty; placing powers in the hands of the people, men and women, and their popularly elected representatives, and in doing so, creates the very conditions which civil society will blossom and flourish.”



He noted that the challenges are not far fetched from having effective institutional capacity building for conflict prevention, management, resolution, peace-keeping and security that must be adequately put in place to enhance good governance and economic stability in Nigeria.



He admonished Nigerians as well as Civil Society Organisations to be patriotic and do everything humanly possible to sustain the democratic system based on the assumption that it remains the best form of government.



The statement continued: “Democracy is not a potted plant which can be transplanted into any soil and grown without work or effort.

However, we should know that it is undisputable that sustaining democracy is the function of the citizens. Since the civil society consists of numerous organizations that cover diverse interest and segments of the society, it should become the major defender of democracy.



“Being involved in policy-making and implementation by the government, civil society will be able to monitor the democratic process and the performance of institutions and programs. If it can monitor and evaluate the performance of the democratic project, it implies that it will not only defend democracy but sustain it.



“Democracy goes beyond forming political parties, general elections, and having a civilian government in power.

It is a process that does not terminate overnight and involves full and effective participation of citizens in determining policies and decisions which affect their lives at all levels and at all times.

It involves the responsiveness of the government to the needs and aspirations of the citizens. It is based on the ability of a nation to provide channels for discussions, consultations, mobilizations.



“This is the level where the role of the people becomes not only critical but also paramount.”