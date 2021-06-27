BBNaija Lockdown sex scandals: Fans make case for Erica

By Ayo Onikoyi

When Erica Nlewedim got booted out of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, there were some who felt she was hard done by. One, she was a staple for many, particularly, as a result of her romance with the billionaire kid and fellow Housemate, Kiddwayya. Perhaps, maybe the duo pushed it a little too far but they were there in the open for all to see and no under-the-duvet stuff. She was the villain and her accomplice was her lover. She wasn’t a saint and all could see just that.

All other Housemates were walking on the fringes and appeared not to have stepped out of line until the reunion came on board. Hell was let loose. Suddenly nobody seemed to be all plum. Sex was for free in the house as some revelations have confirmed. Maybe more still on the way but Erica was the one put out to dry.

“Big Brother actually did Erica dirty. It was only her dirty linen they showed us. Meanwhile, people were fornicating left, right and centre,” a blog, Theishblob writes on their timelime.

This is after the news of Katrina admitting she had a quickie with Praize and the Holier than thou Brighto getting a head from Dorathy. But during the show it was Erica that was always on the spot.

“Erica deserves an apology for being portrayed as the only Housemate that lacked self control,” another blogger, Ijeomadaisy observed.

Olorisupergal cried out, “BBNaija lovers, when are we staging a protest against Kayode? Referring to Laycon who got Erica disqualified.

“ I just feel every fanbase should apologize to Erica and Kidd for all the names they were called on this internet like Cumrica, Fingerica, moreover their favourites were doing the worse,” says a fan.

The reunion has been explosive as it appears the Housemates are all up to settle old scores and they are letting down their hairs since there’s no prize in the offing.

