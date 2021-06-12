The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has reported that six people died in multiple fatal car accident that occurred on Saturday, involving three vehicles along Bauchi – Kano road.

Sector Commander, FRSC, Bauchi Command, Assistant Corp Marshall, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed that ten other people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash that involved 16 people.

He noted that one of the vehicles, a white Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the Ministry of Justice, Gusau, Zamfara State was also involved in the accidents, adding that the other two were private vehicles: a Saloon car, and Peugeot 406 with registration number: KNT503JF.

He said: “The crash happened at Gumero village about 15 kilometers to Kafin Madaki, Ganjuwa local government area, along Bauchi – Kano road in Bauchi state, on 12th June, 2021 at about 4.05pm.

“After we got the call, our men from the Ningi station office immediately responded within 10 minutes and got to the scene for rescue operation.

“They evacuated the 16 people involved in the crash to the hospital. The 16 people comprise of 5 male adults, 7 female adults, 3 male children and 1 female child,” he said.

He further noted that the victims were taken to Kafin Madaki and Ningi General Hospitals for confirmation and treatment,

“it was at the hospital that 6 people were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The deceased are 4 male adults, 1 female adult and 1 male child. The remaining 10 people sustained varying degrees of injuries. They comprise of 1 male adult, 6 female adults, 2 male children and one female child,” he added.

Abdullahi said that the fatal crash was caused by wrongful overtaking.

