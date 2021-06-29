By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a passenger who died in a fatal crash at Nabardo village along Rimin Zayam – Bauchi Road on Tuesday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Bauchi State, Assistant Corp Commander Yusuf Abdullahi, in Bauchi on Tuesday confirmed the crash, saying that four other passengers comprising of three male adults and one female adult sustained different levels of injuries including fractures, bruises and cuts.

ALSO READ:

According to him, the lone crash which he said was caused by over speeding involved a Volkswagen Galaxy Bus with number plate: MGU 429 HK, occurred at about 3.15pm.

He added that operatives from the Toro unit of the FRSC rushed to the scene and have evacuated the victims to Dr. Bala Clinic, Magama for medical attention.

Vanguard News Nigeria