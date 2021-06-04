By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Bandits who kidnapped two nurses at the General Hospital Doka, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state , have demanded for N30 million ransom before they would free the captives.

Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Kaduna State chapter, Comrade Ishaku Yakubu, told journalists that the kidnappers have already collected N10 million ransom from relatives of the nurses.

“The kidnappers initially demanded for N10 million; N50,000 recharged cards and four Tecno handsets which were delivered to them two weeks ago. After collecting the N10 million ransom, they called to ask for more money.”

“The initial N10 million paid to the bandits was generated through contributions by well-wishers in the state.”

“N10 million was paid in batches because they first collected N2.5m. Two weeks later, N7.5 million was delivered to them yet they refused to release the nurses because they wanted an additional N30m, this is terrible,” he said.

“The bandits also collected N450,000 from the victims’ relations apart from the N10m.The bandits didn’t want to talk to anybody again until the additional ransom is paid,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria