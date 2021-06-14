Despite many military formations in Zaria, Kaduna State, the emirate has continued to be under siege due to bandits attack, Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli has said

The Emir who spoke in his palace when beads of security agencies visited him ,said they have been under incessant attacks by bandits who abduct people within and outside Zaria.

“The situation is unacceptable.We are calling on the government to arrest the situation before it gets out of control.Despite the location of military formations and training schools in the emirate, my area is not safe,” he said.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna state ,Mr.Samuel Aruwan, who led the security chiefs on the visit, calmed the Emir and assured him that government was doing everything possible to make the emirate safe, and the entire Kaduna state.

