By Ola Ajayi, IBADAN

The Senior Elders Forum of the Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, Monday, told President Muhammadu Buhari that the decision by southern governors to ban open grazing or grazing routes has become an irreversible law.

The elders said the continued calls for grazing routes by the President would only rupture the relative peace that is now being experienced by farmers in the South-West zone.

Insisting that the grazing routes would be an ill-wind that would blow nobody any good, the forum of the senior citizens, through its former National Chairman, Mr. Samuel Agbede said it would further worsen the frosty relationship between farmers and Fulani herders.

In a chat with Vanguard, Agbede said: “The President should face the reality that we are no longer in the dark ages. This is the 21st Century.

“We think since the state governors from the Southern zone, who are the Chief Executive Officers of their states, have said no, the matter is already settled.

“I don’t think it’s now under any debate or any argument.

“The governors have spoken about it and it’s already being implemented and we are seeing wonderful results.

“Going through the roads from Ibadan to Benin and Ondo State, we see there are products of agriculture blooming. Nothing is destroying agriculture products being grown. Farmers are now happy.

“We are in the 21st century; we can’t go back to the dark ages. We have said they should modernise this grazing thing: that they should have their normal ranching. Nigeria is so down the line in the acquisition of cattle.

“People across the world who have these cows have ranching and they commercialise it for the benefit of their populace.

“It shouldn’t be subject to any further debate and it’s being implemented and everybody is happy.

“If any state wants to do it, it’s up to them. But as far as South-West is concerned, we have agreed and all governors have put it into law and they are not going to repeal those laws.”

Vanguard News Nigeria