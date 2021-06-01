Ban on open grazing: Don’t be terrified by presidency — PFN tells Southern Governors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Enugu State chapter, has thrown it’s weight behind the Southern governors over the recent ban on open grazing in the region.

The Southern Governors had drawn the ire of the Presidency after they prohibited open grazing of cattle in the 17 States of Southern Nigeria.

But the Christian organization in a statement by its Chairman, Bishop Dr. Godwin Madu urged the governors not to be intimidated by the biased stand of the Federal Government.

He said “We totally support the Asaba declaration; the governors must stop at nothing to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Southern Nigeria.

“The land use act, which of course is part of the Constitution clearly gave control of lands to the States. For that reason, they are empowered by law to protect the said lands.

“We are worried that the same Federal Government that has been paying lip service to the mindless killing of villagers and raping of women by herdsmen is now crying and branding the decision of the governors illegal.

“There should, therefore, be going back on the ban, it should be implemented to the letter. We have had enough of bloodletting.”

PFN equally backed the governors on state police and restructuring.

“There is no better time than now for State police; the centralized policing cannot cope with the rising insecurity in the country.

“The ongoing constitution amendment is an opportunity to provide for State police and total restructuring of power,” Madu stated.

