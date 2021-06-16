Nigerian actor, Olanrewaju James (popularly known as Baba Ijesha), was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for alleged sexual assault and attempted rape of a minor.

The 48-year-old man was arraigned on a four-count charge of sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and indecent treatment of a child.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

The prosecutor, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2013 and on April 19, 2021, at No. 13, Wegbo St., Iwaya, Lagos State.

According to him, the actor sexually assaulted the minor in 2013 when she was seven years’ old by using his private part and a key to rub the private part of the minor.

ALSO READ: Nigeria to reduce import by 35 % in Q1 2022 — Emefiele

Nurudeen added that the defendant sexually assaulted the minor when she was 14 years’ old by touching all parts of her body indecently and having indecent deals with her that she could not legally consent to.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 261, 262, 263, and 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (revised).

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka took the plea of the defendant but ruled that his bail application should be taken at the Lagos High Court.

Nwaka adjourned the case until July 14 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 261 prescribes life imprisonment for sexual assault by penetration while 262 provides for 14 years’ imprisonment for attempted rape.

NAN also reports that Section 263 stipulates three years’ jail term for sexual assault while Section 135 provides for seven years’ imprisonment for indecent treatment of a child.

Vanguard News Nigeria