Ayomike: My father, wife were shot, stabbed, cut with machete —Son

Late Pa Ayomike

By Jimitota Onoyume, WARRI

Son of the late Pa Joseph Ayomike, whose decomposing corpse and that of his wife were found on Monday at their GRA, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State residence, Mr Itse Ayomike, based in United Kingdom, has said in a trending video that his father and the wife, Chichi, were shot, stabbed and cut by their assailants.

He said in the video: “Brothers and sisters, it is with a heavy heart I announce the death of my great father, Mr Joseph Ayomike, who was found together with his wife murdered in his bedroom. He was found shot, cut with machete and stabbed. May his soul rest in peace, may her soul rest in peace.”

When Vanguard called the Police spokesman in the state, Edafe Bright, for an update on the Police investigation, he said he was not aware if any arrest had been made.

Uduaghan mourns

Meanwhile, former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, described the killings as barbaric, urging security operatives to unmask the killers.

READ ALSO: Man stabs neighbour to death in Ondo for abusing his wife

The governor, who spoke through his media aide, Mr Monoyor Edon, said his wife, Mrs Roli Uduaghan, is a niece of the late Pa Ayomike, adding that he was deeply touched by the sad incident.

“The Ayomikes were very peaceful and quiet people. Why will anyone want to kill them and in the most dastardly manner in which there were killed? This sad event has thrown my family and everyone close to the Ayomikes in a state of deep grief.

“A respected Itsekiri and community leader, late Pa Ayomike was a renowned economist, who graduated from the London School of Economics.

“He was a very successful businessman, especially in the hospitality industry, at various times running some of the busiest restaurants in Nigeria.

“He was also the founder of Agura Hotel in Abuja. A nationally and internationally renowned organist, he formed the Warri Choral Society that organised annual programmes in Warri.

“The security agencies have been challenged to do all they can to apprehend and prosecute everyone involved in this murder.

“Late Pa Joe Ayomike was a brother to foremost Itsekiri historian and Chairman of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILoT), late Pa J.O.S Ayomike.”

Vanguard News Nigeria