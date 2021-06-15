.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The National Automotive and Locomotive Engineers Institute AutoEI

has promised to collaborate with the management of Elizade University, ilara- Mokin, Ondo state to ensure the accreditation of its engineering courses and obtain approval to start Postgraduate programmes.

Its chairman, Engr. Dr. Abubakar Jumare gave the promise at the inauguration of Auto El National Students Forum of the institution chapter and a public lecture held at llara- Mokin, area of the state.

Jumare commended the university for being “the first private university in the country to have a students’ chapter inaugurated.

He said that the ” AutoEI will continue to collaborate with this University to see to the success of all its engineering programmes in the area of canvassing for students, professional support to continue to maintain accreditation statuses of all its programmes and also towards obtaining approval to start Postgraduate programmes.

” Moreover, AutoEI has introduced a handsome merit award for best graduating students of Automotive Engineering during convocation ceremonies.

” It was done at ATBU, Bauchi and PAN Learning Centre, Kaduna

and same will soon be done at A.B.U. Zaria and AFIT, Kaduna.

“This is to motivate students to excel and be recognized. I therefore encourage the students to persevere, because the journey towards earning engineering

qualification is not that easy.

Forty-eight students were inducted into the AutoEI National Students’

Forum while award of Fellowship of AutoEI and merit awards were presented to deserving personalities.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Olukayode Amund said that the era of table engineers was over advising engineers in the country to move with time by ” moving away from design and marketing and put emphasis on fabrication.

Amund promised that the institution would be in the forefront of auto mobile engineering institution in the country.

The Vice President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), and Special Adviser to the Governor of Osun State on Water Resources and Energy, Engr. Adeniran Ibitoye said that ” For the students to be marketable with quintessential qualities and become successful automotive engineers, they needed to show interest in engineering practice and profession with quality skills.

Ibitoye added that “They must also be innovative through the blend of theories, practicals, training and software skills acquisition and creativity through the use of their talents, time and treasure as human capital assets

“It is evident that Engineering Practice and Profession is as old as mankind.

“Hence, engineers are problem solvers and quality service providers through understanding of technical concepts, professional risk management, safety precautions and standards with reference to ethics, code of conduct, laws, policies and excellent oral and written communication skills, among others.”

He enjoined the students to cultivate the habit of hardwork, due diligence, dedication to work.

Ibitoye also asked them to always demonstrate good writing skills and strategic communication in order to have competitive and comparative advantages over their contemporaries.

The Public lecturer entitled ‘Towards Producing Competent & Successful Automotive Engineers’ was delivered by the former Chairman, NSE, Akure branch, Prof (Mrs) Christianah Ijagbemi