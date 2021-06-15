.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, ordered Police officers to attack back bandits who come to attack, burn police formations in Imo.

The governor spoke in Owerri, when he visited the Imo Police Headquarters to commiserate with the command and members of the families who lost their loved ones during the insecurity period in the state.

Uzodimma said it pained him that the bandits come to attack, kill police officers just to steal arms and cause mayhem in the communities in the state.

According to Uzodimma, “With a very deep sadness that I am here to commiserate with the families of those officers who lost their lives during the insecurity in the state. My prayer is that God will protect the police who are still alive to protect us. The Nigeria Police Force, is the last hope of the common man. If the police is challenged Nigeria is challenged.

“As a government, we will partner with you, supply all the logistics needed for the police to perform. Your job is a critical one in the society. The police commissioner, I commend you for deploying a new techniques that drove away all the murderers from our state.

“I want to extend my condolences to the immediate families that lost their loves ones government is putting together programmes to empower the wife children, of those who lost their loved ones. Government is going to put up an insurance policy to take care of the the police officers.”

“Don’t allow the bandits to kill you again, kill them before they kill you. How can you allow the idiots, bandits to come kill you and carry away arms and ammunitions that are there. All the suspects arrested will be charged to court.

“We have gotten the information that all the criminals who ran away from the prison go into the villages in Imo state are now causing problems. I urge the Divisional Police Officers, to go after them get them and charge them to court. I also want to condemn the politicians who are parading themselves as politicians and are interested in murdering lives to repent,” Uzodimma said.

Adding his voice earlier, the Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said: “This occasion is a symbolic event in a special way. This is the first time, an executive governor has paid such visit to security outfit in the state. This visit has encouraged the high moral of the officers.

“Through the security initiative and support, the governor has helped to bounce back security in the state. I am happy to announce to you that Imo is now open to business, tourism patronisers all over the country should come back and make the Imo bubble again. We shall do our best to restore Imo again and we call on Imolites to corporate with the police.”

