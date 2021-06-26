Collins Onyeaji (l) and J Monkey

Collins Onyeaji, the Senior Special Adviser on Human Relations and International Affairs to the Director General of ‘Atiku-Care Foundation’ has added a new feather to his cap, as he has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of an entertainment firm, ‘Master of Da Game (MOG).

The German-based record label has been very visible at promoting talented upcoming Nigeria artistes around the world.

Onyeaji whose appointment is based on his track record of management excellence in business consultancy, human relations, leadership, and teamwork will be the head of the record label. He will pilot the affairs of the firm which has seen many setbacks in the last few years, according to the management.

“A pioneer artiste of the record label, J Money aka Sylvester Imonikhe is arguably one of the raw talents in Nigeria that is yet to be uncovered,” says Onyeaji as he braces to work.

According to him, “The record has made giant stride in churning out singles which have graced the Nigeria music industry and made impart both home and abroad.’

The astute management consultant, Collins Onyeaji, is the founder and CEO of British AUC London and B Soccer Academy Manchester, a multi million pounds outfit with branches in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt Nigeria that is devoted to inspiring and connecting young people across Africa for International education and soccer opportunities in the United Kingdom, Europe and the Americas.

Also recently the University of Central Lancashire in the United Kingdom had welcomed Collins Onyeaji and other fifteen Scholars and celebrated their achievements in a ceremony in Preston, Lancashire. Collins Onyeaji and other Scholars were presented with scholarly award certificates in the University’s new, state-of-the-art Engineering Innovation Centre, before being addressed by Vice-Chancellor Graham Baldwin who expressed UCLan’s pride in welcoming such talented scholars to the institution.

In his words, Mr Onyeaji expresses gratitude to the board and management of MOG Entertainment for finding him worthy of steering the affairs of the recording firm in this critical time.

“I want to thank God Almighty for making this moment possible. I also want to thank the management and board of MOG Entertainment and especially my brother in the hustle business, in the person of J Money, aka Sylvester Imonikhe, for believing in me and recommending me to the board of this wonderful organisation.

“I want to assure you that today marks a new era in the history of MOG Entertainment. I will stop at nothing to ensure that this label emerges as the best record label in few years to come,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria