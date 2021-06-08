

*…as 22 awardees emerge over meritorious contribution to neighbourhood

To foster community participation and growth at grassroots level, Akoka Compassionate Initiative (ACI), an offshoot of the Bariga Local Council Development Area, recently held an awards ceremony to celebrate effort of members who have contributed immensely to the upliftment of the community.

The Akoka Merit Awards 2021 witnessed awardees drawn from different sectors including religious, corporate bodies and individuals who have displayed exemplary selfless service to the growth and development of the community.

It also witnessed the launch of Akoka Watch, a publication of ACI featuring activities and contributions from members of the community.

Speaking at the event, the deputy chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Hon. Adeola Rahman Ipaye said, “all over the world, it is well recognised that government has to work through communities, which stops at the local government levels.

“But beyond it are community development associations and voluntary groups like the Akoka Compassionate initiative, an instance of the kind of voluntary associations spring up at community levels all over the world.

“At community groups, either specific or comprehensive needs within the community are identified and then members voluntarily make necessary efforts and deploy necessary facilities to achieve results.

“This also helps individuals and members to be better aware of our role as members of the community.”

Ipaye further commended support of companies operating in the neighbourhood for their voluntary contribution, “it is commendable because they have chosen to give back in the neighbourhood they are operating.”

The Olugbon of Lagos Senator Anthony Adefuye, represented by Permanent board member, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) Hon. Adebayo Adefuye, noted that service to humanity is what you can do to your neighbour as some people think you have to be wealthy to affect lives.

“You only need to be determined to help people around you positively, we don’t need wealth to show humanity but will.

“No matter who you are, you can affect the people around you; if you notice your neigbhour is feeling sad, just by enquiring, you have lifted his/her spirit, it is definitely not always about giving cash.

“Senator Adefuye is a man with a large heart, he has a welfare clinic which holds every Wednesday, he meets people with needs and he tries as much as possible to sort it to the best of his ability.

“And this he has continued to do, for as long as I have known him. What his actions has taught me is I don’t need to be rich to affect others, but only need to care,” he added.

Chairman of the initiative, Wale Adekola said they have continually carried out activities in various areas of human endeavour

He said activities include sensitising the youths on sexual harassment through zoom seminars, providing security support systems by establishing local vigilante to complement activities of the police; environmental sanitation exercises in over 20 streets within the community and socio-economic empowerment in form of providing palliatives, equipments to support businesses and facilitating employments for youths in both public and private sectors.

Some of the awardees include General Overseer Mountain of Fire ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, founder C-me-u concepts, Ashimiyu Awotedu, Hon. Oluwaseyi Olowu, Mr. Olufemi Aladejebi, Mr. Wale Ajayi, Mr. Bamidele Ayemibo, Mr. Bayo Omotoye, Pastor Mike Lekan Sode, Mrs. Dupe Ajaka, Tajudeen Adeniyi Quadri, Mr. Wale Adekola, Lola Olaniyan and Mr. Dayo Omotoye.

Vanguard News Nigeria