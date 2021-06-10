Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos chapter, says that its members will henceforth boycott all postgraduate (PG) activities in the institution.

Chairman of ASUU in the university, Associate Prof. Lazarus Maigoro, stated this in a notice of withdrawal issued on Wednesday in Jos.

He said that the decision was premised on the refusal of the university management to implement the sharing formula that would take care of payment of the lecturers taking courses at postgraduate level, as approved by the university’s council in 2016.

Maigoro said that the union had, in August 2015, written to ASUU President and copied the school management, reminding them of the issue, adding, however, that nothing had since been done on it.

“Our National Executive Council (NEC), at its meeting of May 27, held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Akwa, approved the request of our branch to withdraw all services from PG programmes, with effect from June 20.

“The approval was granted due to refusal of the university to implement the Council- approved 2016 PG sharing formula for paying teaching of PG courses, which is a product of the 2016 MoU which our union signed with the university management.

“By this notice, our members will not participate in teaching and supervision of theses and dissertations, examinations, seminars, defence of any kind, whether at PG school, faculties, departments and units, mark scripts, compile PG results and so on.

“All members are hereby directed to comply, as sanctions shall be applied on any violator,” he said.

Maigoro said that a special monitoring committee had been constituted to ensure compliance by members, toward attaining what he described as “critical welfare issue”.