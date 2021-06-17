Asaba, the capital of Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta State, experienced a once-in-a-lifetime mother of all parties when one of Nigeria’s newest luxury nightclubs of international repute, 1st Empire Asaba opened its door for operations in a grand style.

Located in a highbrow neighborhood in the heart of Asaba, 1st Empire is a breath of fresh – a mix of luxury Lifestyle and entertainment complemented by a team of entertainment gurus with years of experience in the global entertainment circle.

it is really no shock that the grand opening of 1st Empire Nightlife is still generating buzz around the major cities in Delta State.

Soaked in luxury, 1st Empire is a solid choice, offering a fun atmosphere and has three separate sections, each with their own independent ultrasound systems, two of which have the latest Madrix Led tube light from Germany that cost over $400,000, the sound is arguably the best in the state, along with their part ‘body sonic dance floor, which emits bass frequencies, allowing clubbers to feel the music through the low-end frequencies transmitted via their feet.

The latest boasts some state-of-the-art facilities including luxury restaurant with a first-of-its-kind ultra-modern terrace lounge and a breathtaking ultra rooftop mini Olympic size swimming pool.

Other bonus attractions included watertight security and a great atmosphere for networking.

1st Empire Asaba is the bold evolution of a prestigious Nigeria brand into an all-encompassing nightlife experience with rich aesthetics with a holding capacity of over 500 people. The new establishment is a befitting stratum for the international South-South crowd.

The highlight of the grand opening party saw some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars like Zlatan, Reekado Banks, DJ Humility, DJ Factor and DJ Sose, among others.