Arifu partners Google launches chat-based economic recovery training for small businesses in Nigeria

No fewer than 2500 participants will benefit from a suite of free interactive training and information programme by Arifu and Praekelt.Org, supported by Google.org.

The programme is aimed to help small businesses and micro enterprises impacted by COVID-19 navigate challenges to their business, stay up to date on regulatory changes, and access products and services that will support their recovery.

Other services on the platform include job seeking support tools, changing regulations relating to COVID-19 measures and re-opening, as well as information and linkages to recovery products and services.

The free service will be provided to low income MSMEs, employment seekers, and small-holder farmers in Nigeria with the objectives of increasing employment, income and resilience to economic shock among beneficiaries. It will be available on Arifu’s Open Marketplace, accessible using interactive SMS and WhatsApp through integration with Turn.io, an organisation incubated by Praekelt that helps social impact organisations have chat-based personal and guided conversations at scale that improve lives.

Craig Heintzman, chief executive officer and co-founder of Arifu, explains, “We are proud to join forces with Google, Praekelt and Turn.io to play a part in supporting the economic recovery of people impacted by this global pandemic. Governments, NGOs, and companies can now easily support the employment of job seekers and resilience of small businesses in their communities with this free chatbot-based learning content”.

“By sending in the code “ABC” to 7205 on SMS or through Whatsapp +23417006238 in Nigeria, MSMEs are now able to chat with the Arifu Digital Adviser to access targeted digital trainings on services such as: COVID-1 9 specific advice on health, finances, business, education, and stress management, and digital literacy skills for business, which are adapted from GSMA’s mobile internet skills training toolkit,” explains Heintzman.

Gustav Praekelt, founder, Praekelt and Turn.io, said, “We are excited to be using our Turn.io technology to provide actionable resources and training to SMMEs in Nigeria with Google and Arifu during this challenging time”.

“Google is very pleased to support Praekelt and Arifu joining efforts and together accelerating tech solutions helping SMMEs in Nigeria through economic recovery. We believe that accessing information at no cost will be critical for beneficiaries to make informed decisions and sustain economic livelihoods”, commented Liza Belozerova, lead, Google Sub-Saharan Africa.

“As part of our success strategy on this project, we are glad to announce our partnership with Civicilab, an Abuja-based innovation lab that serves as a launch pad for social innovators. The goal of this partnership is to leverage their existing database of MSMEs”.

Arifu is a smart chatbot making it possible for anyone to access information and opportunities for free from organizations they trust over any mobile phone.

On the other hand, Google’s philanthropy, supports nonprofits that address humanitarian issues and apply scalable, data-driven innovation to solving the world’s biggest challenges.

