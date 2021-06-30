‘PDP doomed to fail in all future elections’

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed allegations by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP that it was planning to rig the 2023 general elections, declaring that, unlike the erstwhile ruling party, it has no record of election rigging.

It said with its 40 million membership strength, it towers far above the PDP electorally and that the opposition party is perpetually doomed to fail in all future elections.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) rejects the allegation of planned rigging in 2023 by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

“The APC’s track record in implementing projects and programmes that meet the needs of Nigerians is attracting more members, supporters and sympathisers from all over the country into the party”, APC said in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

According to the APC, strong internal democracy, transparency, and fairness in the conduct of its affairs, which are demonstrably lacking in the PDP, are additional reasons that make the APC a better option for Nigerians, including serving State Governors, National and State Assembly members who are abandoning the PDP and joining the APC.

“We want to remind Nigerians that while many APC members were victims of rigging when the PDP was in power, the APC has no record of rigging elections. The Muhammadu Buhari-led administation has introduced electoral reforms aimed at ensuring that all loopholes that open the electoral process to possible abuse in future elections are sealed and eliminated.

“With more than 40 million registered members, the APC has a solid foundation to successfully contest and win elections against other parties without tampering with the verdict of the citizens as was the case when PDP misruled the country for 16 years.

“The PDP is doomed to fail in any future elections because it is rudderless, leaderless and devoid of anything coherent and organisational, thus making it moribund, irrelevant and too feeble to be an effective opposition.

“The only thing that held the PDP together in the 16 years was access to national resources of which it has been deprived of feasting on by the electorates whose trust it lost during two general elections.

“Nigerian electorates know that the APC is a party of people with integrity, who are trustworthy and fully prepared to implement policies that will address their interests and enhance their general wellbeing”, the APC stated.

