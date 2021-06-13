

BY UMAR YUSUF

ADAMAWA state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the PDP led state Government of perorming below expectation in its two years of stewardship.

APC said the performances of its elected representatives at both state and National levels surpasses that of the state government in all the developmental strata.

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal , the APC caretaker chairman in the state said this to party members at a ceremony to mark the Democracy day in Yola.

According to the caretaker chairman, Senators , member of the House of Representatives, the Secretary to the government of the Fedration, FCT minister and the First Lady have brought more development to Adamawa than the state government in their two years of service .

Bilal who showered praises on the elected representatives of the party said that they have outperformed the state government in terms of providing democratic dividends to the people

He thanked all those elected or appointed by the APC for doing so much to the state in terms of lobbying for projects, bringing empowerment packages, relief materials and even job opportunities for the people, expressing optimism that with such conduct, his party will reclaim its lost prize come 2023 general elections.

Bilal. noted that last APC government initiated a number of projects which the present PDP administration is laying ownership to, noting that the Bindow led administration had carried out close to 400 projects which can in no way be conflated with the child’s play taking place in the state presently.

The caretaker chairman urged the party leadership to ensure unity of purpose, adding that with unity and understanding defeating the Fintiri led PDP government will not be a yeoman’s job.

In his speech, chairman of occasion and APC caretaker national vice chairman north east, Professor Mamman Tahir said, the purpose of the activity is to showcase the performance of the Buhari led government and those elected under the banner of the party in the state.

He noted that another reason for the event is for the party to take stock of its challenges in the state noting that in the last two years the party was able to contain and address all internal squabbles that led to its defeat in 2019.

Tahir noted that with the state of things in the party, he was upbeat that they will supplant the PDP led government in Adamawa State come 2023 general polls.

He added that presently, APC is going through serious reorganization culminating in the release for time table for congresses adding that the party will in due course, set up formidable exco at the national, state and local levels in its drive to win all elective positions come 2023 general polls.

Mamman assured the people that the development brought by the party which is being celebrated, is just a tip of the iceberg as it will do more for the people in the coming years.

Elucidating the performance of the party in the state through a publication, the chairman organizing committee of the compendium, Vrati Nzonzo said the performance of his party in the state in the last two years was unprecedented.

He noted that there is no field of human endeavor that the APC government did not touch in the state adding that the deluge of projects is enticing the state government to stealthily visit locations of ongoing federal government’s projects in order to deceive the people.

” While people who perform truly little and simply completing what was started by an APC government are busy celebrating marginal projects, we of APC in Adamawa State have a legion of legacy projects to genuinely celebrate and showcase.

” It is noteworthy to observe that no area of human endeavor was left out in the process of advancing progress and bringing development to the people of Adamawa State from the center from road infrastructure to health, education, social investment, housing and water supply.

” With all sectors covered and all citizens served, there is cause enough to celebrate the extraordinary development we have witnessed in Adamawa,” Zonzo said.