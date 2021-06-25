President Muhammadu Buhari

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has renamed the national secretariat of the party on Blantyre Street in the highbrow Wuse 2 District of Abuja after President Muhammadu Buhari.

National Chairman of the CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state who disclosed this on Friday in Abuja when he led the CECPC to present a progress report to the president, said henceforth the building is now to be known as “Buhari House”.

“I also have the honour to inform you that in recognition of the untiring leadership role you have provided to our great party and the nation, and the democratic legacy you have put in place, the CECPC has approved to name the National Secretariat of the Party after you. The secretariat will henceforth be known as ‘BUHARI HOUSE’,” Governor Buni disclosed.

Though it was initially a rented apartment, the administration of the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun had taken steps as Chairman of the party to purchase the secretariat.

At the meeting, the president also approved the timelines for the conduct of Wards, local governments and states Congresses of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as presented to him by the party’s CECPC.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Abuja.

He said the President granted the approval after detailed consideration of the Progress Report, the schedule of outstanding activities with regards to Congresses, the National Convention and the forthcoming Anambra Governorship election.

“The President also approved the timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses. Ward Congresses will hold 24th July, 2021 followed by Local Government Congresses on 14th August, 2021 and State Congresses on 18th September, 2021.The CECPC National Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni on Friday presented a summary of the Committees progress report to the President at the State House, Abuja.

“It could be recalled that at its last meeting the National Executive Committee (NEC) conferred on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) the power of the National Convention which is in line with powers provided in Article 13.3 of the Party’s Constitution.

“The National Chairman had the president’s approval to review the timeline available to the CECPC”, he stated.

The Chairman was accompanied by other CECPC members, including Governor Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Sen. Ken Nnamani, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide, Mrs. Stella Okotete, Dr. James Lulu, Chief David Lyon, Abba Ali, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Barr. Ismail Ahmed and the CECPC National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

By the approved CECPC decision, “the tenure of the caretaker committees at each level from Ward, Local Government, State and National will end immediately elections are held at their respective levels and its officers immediately take oath of office terminating with the National Convention.

“At the meeting, the CECPC National Chairman expressed the profound gratitude of members of the Committee to the President and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the trust, confidence and the opportunity given to them to serve the party”, he stated.

Governor Mai Mala Buni informed the President that the CECPC has during the period under review led the party to contest in several elections and by-elections with overall success rate of 95 per cent.

On the peace and reconciliation efforts, the CECPC National Chairman informed the President that the committee commenced its assignment on a desire to foster genuine reconciliation on solid foundation, by giving all issues and every aggrieved member fair hearing and objectively placing party interests above individual interests.

