Dep gov calls for calm

By Gabriel Olawale

Some residents of Somolu Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Thursday, protested to Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja over alleged imposition of the incumbent Chairman of Somolu Local Government, Mr. Abdul Ahmed Salawu, as the candidate of the party in the forthcoming LGA election in the state.

Leader of the protesters, Mr. Jimi Olanrewaju, who spoke with newsmen during the protest, alleged that the incumbent Chairman popularly referred to as Dullar, did not allow primary election to hold in the area on May 29, saying that he disrupted the entire process of the primaries in the area.

He said: “The council chairman locked up the people that were supposed to conduct the primary in Somolu in his office. Bowale Sosinmi is the person we want as our chairmanship candidate.”

Olanrewaju threatened that no election will hold in the area on the 24th of July, if the leadership of the party failed to return the mandate to their candidate.

He also alleged that Bowale Sosinmi, who is the consensus candidate, had been denied his mandate on three occasions, which he said included the one that occured few days to the 2017 local government election.

Inscription on some of the placards of the protesters read, “Somolu unite for Bowale”, “Enough is enough”, “No Bowale, No election”, “Dullar Must Go”, amongst others.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who addressed the protesters, commended them and told them that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu could not attend to them because he was holding a meeting with some senior members of the party.

Hazmat said:”The Governor asked me to come and address you when he heard that the people of Somolu were protesting.

“We had consensus in some Local Government Areas, while those whose candidates did not win, took to the streets to protest,” he said.

The Deputy Governor asked the protesters to submit a letter, where they agreed that Bowale will be the chairmanship candidate of the local government, and promised them that they will organise meetings with the party’s ward leaders in the area to settle the issues surrounding the process amicably.