By Gabriel Olawale

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Romeo Omoike, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State on his 56th birthday.

In a Friday congratulatory message, Romeo Omoike praised the Lagos Governor for his superlative achievements which he claims has earned him the admiration and love of millions of Lagosians and other Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

He said the Governor’s verve, tireless work, and unyielding focus on his administrative agenda has united all Lagosians behind the progressive quest to renew the promise of the state which he described as ‘a shining city on the hill’ and a ‘land of dreams and self-actualization’.

Romeo Omoike offered prayers that God’s blessings, protection, and guidance continue to abide with the Governor as he marches on with his daring vision to break new grounds and set new pace across sectors in the state.