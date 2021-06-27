



By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The All Progressive Congress APC, Onitsha North Local Government Area has expressed dissatisfaction for the non conduct of the party primaries scheduled to hold today Saturday.

Addressing newsmen at Ezechima Primary School Inland Town Onitsha, which is the collection collection for Onitsha North LGA, the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chairman of Onitsha North Hon. Nwakibie Nwagbologu, said that the LGA INEC officials were on ground to conduct the election, but the party officials sent by the APC national secretariat were no were to be seen.

Hon. Nwagbolofu, stated that when however the APC national officials finally came with election material around 5.55 pm, some thugs hijacked them and took them to an undisclosed location.

“We are surprise that even the national party officials that came with the material were s complying the thugs who hijacked the materials. However when the APC youth leader of Onitsha North, Mr. Dozie Omenyeh, who saw what was happening tried to video them, the thugs seized his phone, destroyed it and beat him mercilessly.

“I Hon Nwakibie Nwagbologu, as the APC, Chairman of Onitsha North, am saying that there was no election in Onitsha North and we are therefore calling on the national secretariat of APC to fix a new date for the election, and allowed the due process of electoral law and democratic tenets to take place.”