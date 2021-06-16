

… Worries over militarisation of S’East

By Steve Oko, Aba

Senator Ohuabunwa who stated this in a statement expressed reservations over the ongoing efforts of the National Assembly to review the 1999 constitution.

Ohuabunwa who represented Abia North in the eight senate said that the 1999 constitution was too flawed that only a holistic review of the document without tribal religious or political sentiments can produce acceptable constitution to Nigeria.

The former Leader House of Representatives said that only a people-oriented constitution according to the yearnings and aspirations of all the various nationalities in Nigeria could guarantee the country’s unity and continuity as one political entity.

He advised members of the national assembly to go beyond party affiliations and deliver to Nigeria an acceptable constitution that would address all the knotty issues causing tension in the country.

Senator Ohuabunwa insisted that the efforts to end insecurity in Nigeria would remain elusive until state or regional policing is captured in the constitution, arguing that Nigeria is too large to be effectively policed from the centre.

He further submitted that the quest for power at the centre would be reduced if states or regions enjoy financial autonomy and only pay tax to the centre.

His words:” What Nigeria needs is a people-oriented constitution that will address all the contentious issues as a result of the flawed 1999 constitution.

” I have always said that we need to bequeath to Nigerians a constitution they can proudly call their own, not the one forced down their throats by the military.

” For me, now is the time to correct the flaws of the 1999 constitution if we want Nigeria to survive its current turbulence”.

On the intimidation of innocent people especially youths in Ohafia by security operatives following last week’s alleged confrontation between the Army and unknown gunmen, Ohuabunwa sued for peace.

He appealed to the military authorities to respect human rights and observe rules of engagement in their operations to avoid compounding the plights of the people.

Senator Ohuabunwa also called for the investigation of the reported human rights abuses, intimidation and dehumanization of innocent youths in the area by security agents.

He strongly condemned attack against security formations and called on the federal government to intervene.

Senator Ohuabunwa expressed worry over the militarisation of Abia North as well as the entire South East zone, saying that the far-reaching socio-economic implications are unimaginable.