Peter Nwaoboshi

By Tunde Oso

A group, the U & I for Good Governance, has congratulated the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as he clocks 64 on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The group, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Asaba, the Delta State capital , by one of its founders, Engineer Rossel Anamali, noted that it takes special grace of God for one who has dedicated his entire life to public service to attain such age without blemish and still soaring higher steadily and in superlative health condition.

According to the Ndokwa-born Engineer, Senator Nwaoboshi, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, has given good account of himself in all sphere of life including politics where he noted that the Lawyer-turned politician has served humanity and paid his dues to the Nigerian State especially to the people and government of Delta State.

The Igbuzor-born lawmaker, the group maintained, is celebrating a life of fulfilment and of service but, was quick to say, the Senator’s best is yet to come adding that his constituents in Delta North district needs his humanitarian service more than ever before as it prayed for a glorious long life for the man it described as the beacon of hope for Anioma people.

“We celebrate our beacon of hope in Anioma nation, especially Ndokwa nation. Senator Nwaoboshi has a good conscience and honesty is his hallmark. This is why we shall support him at all times to enable him to attract more developments for our district.

“We rejoice with him, his family and friends as he adds one more year to the glory of the Almighty God.” Anamali stated.

In same vein, the Ukwuani/Ndokwa chapter of the group commended the lawmaker for what it described as his giant strides at driving the process for the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, FUATA noting that such gesture encapsulated in absolute love and affections for the people of Ndokwa nation.

Recall that, the lawmaker had recently sponsored a bill for the establishment of FUATA on the floor of the red Chambers recently where the bill had scaled through the second reading and same communicated to the Tertiary Education and Training Fund, TETFUND for review and the Senate is currently awaiting a public hearing on the establishment of that citadel of learning in Ndokwa land.

Engr. Anamali further stressed that such development was most welcome and desired in the Ndokwa nation as he maintained that Senator Nwaoboshi should be seen as a man with the Midas touch.

“Senator Nwaoboshi has opened our eyes to see that quality representation is not impossible and he has blazed the trail. We have seen his sagacity and his zeal to develop human and material resources and we shall sustain our staunch support for him and, at same time mobilise the people of the state especially Anioma nation to stand firmly behind our distinguished Senator. We congratulate him on his 64th birthday while wishing him many happy returns.” U & I for Good Governance stated; adding that, all hands must be on deck to make Delta State greater, stronger and more dependable among the comity of States in the country.

The group stated that with the interest shown so far by the duo of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Nwaoboshi, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the people of Ndokwa nation and Deltans in general.

U & I For Good Governance, U&I FGG, is a socio-political pressure group with membership drawn from among professionals across divides mostly from the Delta North Senatorial District of the big heart state. It advocates good governance and all inclusive leadership and promotes the tenets of democratic values.