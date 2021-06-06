Honourable Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Uche Okafor has congratulated the chairman of GSS Group, Architect Chuky Ezenwa for his giant strides towards the housing development projects in the State, and also commend him as he embarked on tree planting exercise to commemorate World Environmental Day.

In line with the United Nations’ World Environmental Day celebration held every 5th day of June, and with this year’ theme: “Ecosystem restoration with a view of making peace with nature…”, the housing firm, GSS Group deemed it necessary to embark on tree planting exercise to beautify living spaces and provide eco friendly harmony among living things.

Hon. Okafor who congratulated the entire management of GSS Group on the tree planting ceremony held at the Dubai Estate site said that planting of the trees would restore a favorable climatic condition.

He also said that the idea of planting trees will beautify the estate environment, will act as shades for pedestrian walkways and also act as buffers for noise and other pollutants.

In his response, GSS Group boss, Chuky Ezenwa thanked the Speaker for gracing the tree planting ceremony, saying that the vision behind Dubai Estate remains to provide affordable luxury and aspirational living to the people of Anambra State.

“With the model being the city Dubai, Dubai Estate in Anambra State would provide luxury and lifestyle to its subscribers.

“We have awarded a N300 million contract of 2 kilometer access road with drainage, all the way from the major Landmark Ngozika Phase 2 estate to gain access to our estate,” he said.

Ezenwa also noted that this vision of the tree planting exercise is to revive and protect our ecosystems, as such, we would be engaging in massive planting of trees; and work would equally commence on the section that has been mapped out for greening.

“When I came into this land with my Vice Chairman, just about two years ago, it was green and untapped, we took away all its green to give shelter to our people and solved a huge part of Anambra State’s housing deficiency. Today, we are bringing back that green, in an organized and symmetric form to conform with road designs and pedestrian walk ways,” Ezenwa said.

According to him, this tree planting exercise would make Dubai estate, a perfect home, and give meaning to existence of our esteemed clients and subscribers.