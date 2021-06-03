Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, eight aspirants have bought nomination forms to contest for the primary elections on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

However, the party has so far raked in about N176 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.

Among the eight aspirants that have collected the nomination forms so far are, former Governor of the Centre Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, Hon. Carter Umeh, Chief Damian Okoro, Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo, Hon. Okwudili Nwankwo and Hon. ThankGod Kenechukwu Ibeh.

Three of the aspirants are serving members of the Anambra state House of Assembly.

Soludo who is a major contender in the Anambra state governorship came to the party’s national headquarters to pick his form on Tuesday with a large number of his supporters who were drumming and dancing and hailing him.

APGA had approved June 23 as the date for the party’s governorship primary election in Anambra State.

In the guideline made public, the party put the cost of expression of interest form at N2 million, while the nomination form is N20 million, respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria