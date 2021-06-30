





THE Jude Okeke led leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has screened and cleared two aspirants for the party’s Anambra governorship primary, billed for tomorrow, in Awka, the Anambra State Capital

One of the contestants is a member House of Representatives, Hon. Chuma Umeoji, representing Aguata constituency in the 9th National Assembly.

READ ALSO:Ataga case: We cannot deny Chidinma, she is our student, says UNILAG VC

The Chairman of the screening panel, Mazi Daniel Iloabanafo Ikeh, who is also APGA Deputy National Chairman (South), conducted the exercise.

He described Umeoji as a shining light whose clearance was based on his unquestionable records of loyalty and commitment to the ideals of APGA.

According to him, Umeoji has the grassroots capacity and financial will to lead APGA to victory in the November 2021 poll.

Other members of the screening committee include Alhaji Dauda Abdullahi, Ambassador Saduma Henry, and Dr. Aminu Jibril.

Being one of the strongest financiers of the party, Hon Umeoji has done well contributing to the growth of the party.

The lawmaker explained that his greatest motivation for joining the governorship race is that the party has done well, considering the performance of Dr. Willie Obiano, who is the leader of the party.

Umeoji, who expressed confidence that he would win the number one seat in Anambra plans to among other things take up the challenge of making Anambra more secured in the wake of the recent escalation of violence in the South East region.

National Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the governorship primary will go ahead tomorrow in Awka, Anambra State