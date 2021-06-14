.

By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance , APGA, has cleared a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Damian Okolo, ThankGod Ibe and Ezenwankwo Okwudili Ewepudike as the party aspirants for the Anambra State governorship primary election.

The party has also disqualified Hon Chuma Umeoji, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, Cater Dike Umeh, Hon Nonso Smart and Ozoka Odera Ifeanyi.

The National Organizing Secretary of the Party, Ifeanyi Mbaeri, noted that aspirants not cleared were at liberty to exercise their right of appeal in writing.

He said the decision of the screening committee was liable to veto by the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, which is the final authority in terms of the eligibility of aspirants.

No reason was however given as to why the five aspirants were disqualified from participating in the parry’s primary election.

