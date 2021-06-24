•Commends Buhari on new varsities

By Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun as the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee for the Anambra State Governorship Election.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

The Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, June 26th, 2021.

The statement named members of the Committee as Barr. Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Goodluck Opiah, Cathleen Oby Nwofor, Alhaji Shitu Muhammed, Barr. Sylvester Imohanobe and Sen. John Enoh who would serve as Secretary.

“In this capacity, the seven-member committee is expected to conduct the Primary Election to elect the Party’s Candidate for the Governorship Election for Anambra State in line with the provisions of our Party’s Constitution and Guidelines for the nomination of Candidates”, the statement added.

Commends Buhari on new Varsities

The party also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of five new specialized Universities in technology, health and pharmaceutical sciences in the country, saying it is a demonstration of the responsiveness of the government to the call by the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and citizens for more federal tertiary institutions in the country.

“Commendably, President Buhari is fulfilling the APC’s electoral promise to lead an education revolution and transform the country technologically as captured in the 2015 APC manifesto and outlined in the Education for Change Ministerial Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

“Triggered by eventualities of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the need to reduce medical tourism, this is also a proactive intervention by the President Buhari-led APC government to boost the country’s institutional capacity for disease control and surveillance, particularly with respect to medical facilities, trained personnel and supporting infrastructure”, the party stated.

The APC also commended the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu for swiftly implementing the decision of the Federal Executive Council FEC to establish the Universities which will stimulate rapid technological development and innovation.

“The establishment of the Universities, each of which also got a take-off grant of N4 billion, is aimed at closing observed manpower gaps in critical scientific and health services fields and technology.

“The establishment of a University of Technology each in Jigawa state (North-West) and Akwa Ibom State (South-South) by the administration has closed a huge gap in terms of providing such tertiary institutions, especially in the case of Akwa Ibom state where the people have for years implored the federal government to establish such institution in the South-South geo-political zone.

“It is equally significant that President Buhari has approved the upgrading and equipping of existing Universities of Technology in Yola (North East), Akure (South West), Minna (North central) and Owerri (South East).

“The spread in the location of the Universities is a true reflection of the federal character of Nigeria as every geo-political zone now has a University of Technology. The APC is glad that as usual with locating projects, recruitment and political appointments by the President Buhari-led administration; no part of the country is left behind.

“The equitable distribution and inclusiveness in the allocation of resources by the administration is in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended and the manifesto of the APC which promises to foster a sense of belonging to all segments of the country.

“The establishment of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and two specialized universities of Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences in Azare in Bauchi state and Orangun in Osun State, will nurture talents, boost the pool of specialists and spur more research in the fields for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The APC-led administration has been consistent in boosting education for human capital development as it approved the licensing and establishment of 20 private universities nationwide in one fell-sweep in February 2021 and several federal polytechnics and Colleges of Education. We are excited about the prospects of the new University’s immense benefits to the current and coming generations in the country”, the statement added.