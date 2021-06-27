Ozigbo

Frontline politician and former PDP House of Representatives candidate in 2019, Chima Desmond Anyaso has congratulated the newly elected governorship candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming Anambra Gubernatorial election, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, on clinching the party’s ticket ahead of the crucial election. Anyaso said that Ozigbo’s passion and desire for the development, betterment, and economic progress of Anambra state is evident in his victory at the just concluded party primaries.

He called on all PDP stakeholders and party stalwarts to close ranks and not allow a divided house so that the party will emerge victorious in November when the main election is held. Anyaso pleaded with other contenders to join hands and deliver the party’s well-deserved electoral victory come November 2021.

Anyaso said “our party, PDP is proud to have a brilliant candidate for the next Anambra election. Valentine Ozigbo is a people person and very knowledgeable, so his victory did not come to many as a surprise because he has demonstrated through his early campaign activities that he has the passion to serve his people.

“While I congratulate him, I also thank those who contested against him for allowing a free and transparent election and to see this as a victory for all; not for one person but a victory for the entire party, both at the state and national level. I urge them to back him up now and ensure that the party, our party, PDP, wins in Anambra in the 2021 November election. The party has a good candidate, so the rest will be taken care of at the polls”

While Ozigbo’s entrance into active politics may have come to many as a surprise, after many years of public sector involvement that culminated in him becoming the President and CEO of one of Africa’s biggest hospitality brand, Transcorp Hilton following many years in banking and other sectors, many who know Valentine Ozigbo well have praised his stable character and administrative prowess which he is expected to bring to bear as governor of Anambra state when elected. Ozigbo’s campaign theme and manifesto tagged “Ka Anambra Chawapu” paints a vision of prosperity, economic advancement, and technologically empowered Anambra State.

A consummate accountant and corporate leader with a vast amount of intellectual capital and contacts across the length and breadth of Anambra and Nigeria as a whole, Valentine Ozigbo provides a new and sophisticated alternative to the political conversation in Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria